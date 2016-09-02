Five of the penalised cement companies have decided to file an appeal before the Competition Appellate Tribunal (COMPAT) against the final order passed by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) alleging cartelisation.

The CCI on Wednesday found 11 cement firms and Cement Manufacturers Association guilty of cartelisation and asked them to pay a penalty of over Rs.6,700 crore.

In a regulatory filing, the India Cements Ltd, said it is preparing to file an appeal against the order. Similar views were expressed by ACC, Ambuja Cement, JK Lakshmi Cement and The Ramco Cements. Aditya Birla and Shree Cement will decide on future course of action, while Jaiprakash Associates said it reserveds its right to appeal against the impugned order.

Cement stocks ended on a mixed note with ACC, Ramco Cements and Jaiprakash Associates losing 1.16 per cent, 2.22 per cent and 4.20 per cent respectively. India Cements, JK Lakshmi Cement and Shree Cement gaining marginally.

India Cements gained 1.07 per cent to close at Rs.151.45 while JK Lakshmi Cement was up 1.31 per cent to end at Rs.457.30. Shree Cement closed at Rs.17,212.65, gaining a marginal 0.66 per cent.

On the other hand, ACC lost 1.16 per cent to settle the day at Rs.1,687.85 while Ambuja Cements ended at Rs.277.50, down a marginal 0.54 per cent.

Ramco Cements lost 2.22 per cent ending the day at Rs.564.40. Jaiprakash Associates lost 4.20 per cent to close at Rs.11.17.

Aditya Birla Nuvo lost 0.69 per cent to close at Rs.1,367.55.