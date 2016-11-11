Sale of passenger vehicles in the country increased by a modest 4.48 per cent in October to more than 2.80 lakh units, according to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers(SIAM) .

This follows a rise of about 20 per cent in sales in September.

In September, there was stock build-up ahead of the festive season but in October that was not the case. “Therefore, the wholesale numbers of last month are a reflection of the stock adjustment undertaken by the companies,” SIAM Director General Vishnu Mathur said.

Overall, the auto industry’s growth has been “satisfactory” last month. “Even in the heavy and medium commercial vehicles segment, we have witnessed 1.3 per cent growth during the April-October period, which was earlier in the negative territory,” Mr. Mathur said.

SIAM said last month motorcycle sales grew by 7.37 per cent to over 11.44 lakh units, while scooter sales stood at 5,68,410 units against 5,25,138 units in the year-ago period.

Sales of commercial vehicles were up 11.9 per cent to 65,569 units in October, SIAM said, adding that vehicle sales across categories registered a growth of 8.14 per cent to 22,01,571 units from 20,35,905 units in October 2015. In the April-October period, total vehicle sales across categories grew by 14.96 per cent at 1,38,56,370 units as against 1,20,52,750 units in the year-ago period.

Abdul Majeed, Partner- Price Waterhouse said overall this festive season has been better than last year. “This is reflected clearly in the growth numbers of certain segments such as two wheelers…This growth momentum is also backed by positive customer sentiments and better cash flows both in rural and urban markets.”

Medium and heavy commercial vehicles reflected positive growth in October with the expectations of secondary sales picking up pace in the next few months due to increase in freight demand, Mr. Majeed said.