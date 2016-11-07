The Cellular Operators’ Association of India (COAI) has written to the Standing Committee on IT, ahead of its Thursday’s meeting on call drops, requesting to call upon all the members of the association to furnish data on the quality of service.

The Parliamentary Panel is scheduled to hear views of COAI and Reliance Jio on November 10 followed by a meeting with representatives of the DoT and TRAI on “issues related to quality of services and reported call drops”. In a letter to Anurag Singh Thakur, Chairman of Standing Committee on Information Technology, COAI said many issues are best explained by individual member companies who are also licencees as these issues lie within the ambit of bilateral agreements between members.