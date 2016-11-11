The Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry is probing the alleged inaction of ONGC’s and Directorate General of Hydrocarbons’ (DGH) senior officials on information about the state-owned firm’s natural gas flowing into the adjoining fields of Reliance Industries in the Krishna-Godavari (KG) basin.

The latest development in the ongoing dispute between RIL and ONGC came when the government on Friday sent RIL a notice for a $1.55 billion fine for using the gas that migrated from ONGC’s section of the gas field.

The Mukesh Ambani-owned company said it would go in for arbitration under the terms of the production sharing contract (PSC) while adding that the claim of the Government is based on the “misreading and misinterpretation of key elements of the PSC” and is “without precedent in the oil and gas industry anywhere in the world”.

“All stakeholders are being looked into as to what role they had played in those days,” Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan told reporters on Thursday on the sidelines of the Economic Editors’ Conference.

He said stakeholders include those working at ONGC and the DGH during the controversy.

Oil Secretary K.D. Tripathi is reportedly overseeing the probe.

The Minister, during his speech at the conference, also said that the lower output from KG basin had caused a lot of trouble in the power sector as a number of gas-based power plants had been built.

“At one point, we expected a certain amount of gas from the KG basin,” Mr Pradhan said.

“But that was not coming from the start. But on that basis, investments were already made in gas-based power plants.