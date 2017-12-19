Ola to acquire Foodpanda India

more-in

Ola, a cab-hailing app provider backed by SoftBank, on Tuesday announced a deal to buy Foodpanda's Indian business from its Germany-based parent firm, Delivery Hero Group, in an all-stock deal for an undisclosed amount.

Ola, which will sell its stocks to Delivery Group, will invest $200 million to expand Foodpanda's Indian footprint, according to a joint statement from the companies. This is “by far the largest such fund infusion into India's online food ordering and delivery industry so far.”

Saurabh Kochhar, who was the CEO of Foodpanda India until recently, has decided to move on to pursue other opportunities. Pranay Jivrajka, founding partner at Ola, has been appointed as interim CEO of this business unit, supported by the existing leadership team at Foodpanda India, according to the statement.

“Foodpanda has come to be a very efficient and profit-focused business over the last couple of years,” Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder and CEO of Ola said. “Our commitment to invest $200 million in Foodpanda India will help the business to be focused on growth by creating value for customers and partners.”

Niklas Ostberg, CEO and co-founder of Delivery Hero AG said the partnership will allow Delivery Hero to further consolidate markets where it strategically “makes sense to collaborate with leading players.

Ola had earlier entered the food delivery business in 2014 with Ola Cafe, which was shut down. The firm's rival Uber made its foray into the segment with UberEATS recently. Comapnies such as Swiggy, Zomato are already in the fray.

The German company had acquired Foodpanda from Rocket Internet in 2016. Delivery Hero operates in more than 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East and North Africa. The online food ordering firm is headquartered in Berlin and has more than 6,000 employees.