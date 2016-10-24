Taxi aggregator Ola Cabs has tied up with BMW India to provide the high-end cars to its customers for rides and on hourly basis rentals. The tie-up is part of the start-up’s luxury category offering in addition to Audi, Jaguar and Mercedes Benz.

“Customers can easily book a ride in a BMW at just the tap of a button and arrive at their destination in style,” according to a joint statement released by Ola Cabs and BMW India. As part of the tie-up, BMW vehicles will be available to Ola fleet operators at an attractive offer with BMW India also taking care of both pre and post sales ownership.