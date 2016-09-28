Transportation app Ola has rolled out its latest update for iOS 10 users that will now allow iPhone and iPad users to ask Siri, Apple’s virtual assistant, to book cabs for them.

The update, which also includes Apple Maps integration, marks Ola’s growing focus on making cab booking even more accessible and convenient for iPhone and iPad users in India, Ola said in a statement.

“Using just their voice, iPhone and iPad users running iOS 10 can simply say, ‘Hey Siri, get me an Olacab’ to book their next ride,” it added.

“Technology is at the core of all our solutions aimed at providing enhanced mobility to our customers. Integrating our app with iOS 10 is a step towards redefining customer experience. We are proud to be one of the early adopters of Sirikit and Mapkit in the world,” Ola co—founder and CTO Ankit Bhati said.

With this update, Apple users will also get access to Ola directly from Apple Maps while searching for their destination, he added.

Besides, Ola has launched an independent app on Apple Watch to ensure a consistent experience across all Apple devices.