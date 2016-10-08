Tata Sons said it had placed the full amount awarded to DoCoMo in cash with the Delhi High Court.

Japanese telecom major NTT Docomo has sued Tata Sons in a U.S. court asking it to pay $1.17 billion in damages awarded by the London Court of Arbitration (LCIA).

“DOCOMO has taken a further step to enforce the LCIA award against Tata by commencing action in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York,” according to a company statement. “The decision of the LCIA that Tata has breached its commercial agreement and owes DOCOMO $1.2 bn in damages is enforceable in any country which is a signatory to the New York Convention, including the United States.”

Docomo said it will continue to seek enforcement globally until Docomo receives the full amount.

Tata Sons on it part has argued that it wants to pay the amount to Docomo — provided the Indian government clears the foreign exchange outflow.

“Tata Sons has from the outset emphasized its commitment to honouring its contractual obligations to DoCoMo in accordance with the applicable law,” according to a statement. “Tata Sons maintains the same position with respect to the award. However, performance of the award requires the approval of the RBI, which to date has been denied on the basis of pre-existing regulations that are fully in the knowledge of DoCoMo.”

The company is not authorized to proceed with payment because “it will be contrary to Indian law and public policy.” The case pertains to an ‘agreed’ exit price by Tata Sons when Docomo invested in Tata Teleservices in 2009.