Days after quitting as the Tata Group’s HR head, N S Rajan has now resigned as a non-executive director of its hospitality arm Indian Hotels Company Ltd with effect from October 28.

“We wish to inform you that Dr. N S Rajan has resigned as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from October 28, 2016,” Indian Hotels Company said in a BSE filing today.

Last week, Rajan had stepped down as the chief of human resources (CHRO) of Tata Group.

Rajan was one of the members of the now disbanded Group Executive Council (GEC) set up by ousted Tata Sons’ chairman Cyrus Mistry.

Rajan came on board of the GEC in May 2013 after it was set up a month earlier, headed by Mistry with the objective of providing strategic and operational support to him.

Last week, when the ouster of Mistry by the Tata Sons board was announced, the GEC was also disbanded.

Before joining the Tata group, N S Rajan was partner and global leader, people and organisation, EY.

Previously, he worked with various ogranisations, including erstwhile Ranbaxy, Asian Paints, BlowPlast, ABC Consultants and Asia Online.