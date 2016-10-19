Google on Wednesday announced that commuters would now be able to book cabs from Ola and Uber, straight from the Google Search application or the mobile search browser.

“Now, with this integration, commuters across the country can ask Google for directions and book ride services directly from Google Search,” according to a statement from the company. said in a statement. “They will get to see a tab for ride services, both Uber and Ola, with fare estimates and pick-up times if a car is available near their location,” it added.

Earlier this year, the Mountain View-headquartered firm had announced similar integration of the cab-hailing services with Google Maps.

When a user requests specific information like ‘Taxi to Airport’ or ‘Ola/Uber to airport’, the Google Search app or browser will direct the user to select a service and automatically opens the app to book the ride.

In case the user doesn't have the Ola/Uber app installed on the device, Google Search will show a link to install the app.

“Choosing the best transit option can be a task at times, our aim is to help users simplify their everyday travel,” said Sanket Gupta, Program Manager at Google.

“With this, users will be able to order, explore and make quick comparisons about the best estimated taxi fare directly from Google Search results on their mobile,” he added.