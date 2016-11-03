Is there a way out for NTT DoCoMO of Japan to get back its investment in Tata Teleservices in line with what had been envisaged in its shareholder agreement with its joint venture partner Tata Sons without violating the rule of the law?

An option is definitely available to the the Japanese firm, top legal sources here said.

NTT DoCoMo could give an undertaking that the money it would get for returning its shares in Tata Teleservices would not be repatriated back. In that case, the Reserve Bank could have no objection to let Tata Sons pay NTT DoCoMO $1.7 billion for the return of shares, these sources pointed out.

Under an agreement between NTT DoCoMo and Tata Sons, the two joint venture partners in Tata Teleservices, the Japanese firm has the right to relinquish its 26.5 stake in Tata Teleservices at a `fair price’ or at half the acquisition price, whichever is higher. In 2009, DoCoMo invested around $ 2.6 billion in Tata Teleservices. It decided to exit the joint venture in 2004, and chose to demand money in terms of the shareholders’ agreement. This, however, was opposed by the Reserve Bank which insisted that foreign investors could exit an investment only at the prevailing `fair value’ as certified by an appropriate entity/person and not at a pre-determined `assured price’. Despite the Japanese firm getting a favourable verdict in an international arbitration, the apex bank stood its ground. Tata Sons has, in the meanwhile, taken the position that it could pay NTT DoCoMo only if the Indian law allowed it to do so.

Legal sources said non-repatriation assurance should provide enough comfort for the Reserve Bank, which is concerned about the larger foreign exchange implications of money flow out of the country. The central banker perhaps felt that insistence of `prevailing fair value’ for exiting an investment by a foreign partner in a joint venture would weed out `non-serious and suspect overseas investment’, sources said.

The Reserve Bank would have difficulty in giving selective exemption from this provision as that could potentially open up a Pandora’s Box, sources pointed out.

What would NTT DoCoMO do with the money that could not be repatriated? ``Once they got the money back, they could explore various other options of using it. That could be different subject altogether,’’ they pointed out. Should the depute be settled with such an assurance of non-repatriation from NTT DoCoMo, Tata Sons, sources said, could consider various options including possible extinguishing of the Japanese company’s shares in Tata Teleservices.