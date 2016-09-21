No pending cases before PESO, says Centre

The Department of Industrial Policy & Promotion (DIPP) on Tuesday said there were no cases pending beyond timeline pertaining to Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO).This is due to the fact that Licensing System of PESO has been integrated with E-Nivesh Monitor Portal. Pending cases beyond the timeline of 30 days are being monitored by the Project Monitoring Group (PMG) functioning under the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) to ensure there is no inordinate delay in disposal of applications submitted to PESO. PESO had developed mechanism to ensure each receipt submitted to various offices of PESO are disposed of within the time frame, it said.—Special Correspondent