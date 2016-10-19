Axis Bank, India’s third-biggest private sector lender by assets, said on Wednesday there was no loss to its customers from a recent cyber attack.

“Our internal monitoring mechanism identified such a threat recently and all steps have been undertaken to neutralise the same,” it said in a statement.

According to media reports, the bank has filed a preliminary report about the breach to the RBI, and hired EY to carry out an investigation.

“As a responsible financial institution, we proactively communicate potential threats to the regulator,” the bank said in the statement, adding that it had a large team of information technology professionals who monitor its systems and mitigate any threat.

Cyber attacks on banks and financial services firms have been on the rise worldwide.

In July, State-run Union Bank of India said one of the bank’s offshore accounts was breached in a cyber attack, but the money trail was traced and the movement of funds was blocked. Union Bank undertook a cyber security forensic audit to identify and plug gaps, if any.

Last month, in a meeting with heads of public sector banks, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley discussed issues related with cyber security and measures to strengthen cyber security.

With instances of cyber attack on the rise, the RBI also, in its bimonthly policy, said it had decided to increase its supervisory coverage on IT risks for banks with an aim to eventually cover all the lenders.

RBI had started a special supervision of banks’ cyber security last year on pilot basis in which it had covered a few large banks. It is also in the process of setting up a dedicated IT subsidiary which may help with such issues.

Some $81 million was stolen from the Bangladesh central bank account with the New York Fed this year in one of the biggest-ever cyber heists.