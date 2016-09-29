Drug firm Wockhardt has said that the UK health regulator has completed inspection of its Chikalthana plant at Aurangabad in Maharashtra without making any critical observations.

“The inspection of our manufacturing unit at L—1, Chikalthana, Aurangabad, Maharashtra by UK MHRA has since been completed without any critical observations and the approval status of the said unit continues,” Wockhardt said in a filing to BSE today.

It further said: “The said audit was as per schedule.”

The UK regulator had in October 2013 withdrawn the GMP certificate to the Chikalthana plant and had also initiated recall of five prescription medicines from there.

In December 2015, Wockhardt received a good manufacturing practice (GMP) certificate from the UK health regulator for its Chikalthana plant after an inspection.

Shares of Wockhardt were trading at Rs 926.50 per scrip on BSE, up 2.28 per cent, from its previous close.