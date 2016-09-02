BetterPlace Safety Solutions, a start-up that uses data analytics to provide background verification service, unveiled a ‘verifier’ app and an ‘attendance’ system built atop Government’s ID platform Aadhaar.

The Bengaluru-based firm said the solutions would further augment its verification and safety capabilities through a combination of sources including the digital footprint of an individual and Aadhaar information.

BetterPlace said that with nearly 12 million people added to the workforce every year, Aadhaar-verified authentic job seekers will empower employers to enable inclusive growth and socio-economic development.

“Data is the new verification,” said billionaire tech entrepreneur Nandan Nilekani, who spearheaded India’s massive unique identification project Aadhaar. Mr. Nilekani who was invited for the opening event on Thursday by BetterPlace spoke in support of the technology developed by the firm.

“Your data becomes your asset, tomorrow you go somewhere else, you don't have to explain to them who you are. This is the route for millions of Indians in the informal sector to join the formal economy,” said Mr. Nilekani.

BetterPlace chief executive Pravin Agarwala said the firm's technology had helped to create trust profiles for over 200,000 individuals to date and it was seeing a 20 per cent month-on-month growth. “We will now have access to deeper quantitative data, which will allow us to create better profiles for our existing and new customers,” said Mr. Agarwala. He headed the cloud-based computing division for SAP before cofounding BetterPlace along with former Mu Sigma executive Saurabh Tandon in 2015.

BetterPlace said that it had serviced over 150 clients in verticals such as on-demand services and hyperlocal logistics.