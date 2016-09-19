The commerce ministry on Sunday said it had notified the new import policy for marble and that it would come into effect from October 1. The new policy aims to balance the interests of domestic consumers, producers and processors, and to end the cumbersome licensing system for import of marble and travertine blocks, an official statement said.

The Quantitative Restriction on the import of Marble & Travertine Blocks, and the associated administratively cumbersome and restrictive import licensing system has been brought to an end under the new policy, a statement said.

The Minimum Import Price (MIP) for marble blocks has been reduced to $200 per Metric Ton to address the distortions associated with an MIP. The MIP on the import of marble slabs is being reduced to $40 per sq. metre. The MIP on the import of granite slabs is being reduced to $50 per sq. metre.

Incidentally, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe black money, had among other measures, recommended doing away with the MIP on products such as marble, indicating that continued imposition of MIPsaying otherwise it could lead to money laundering. The SIT had mooted strong action under the anti-money laundering legislation to prevent foreign trade-linked money laundering.

The commerce ministry statement said that to address the interests of domestic producers, the Basic Customs Duty on import of Marble & Travertine Blocks will go up from the present 10 per cent to 40 per cent. Similarly, the basic customs duty on import of marble slabs and granite slabs is being doubled to 20 per cent, it said.