About 3,000 people worldwide have pre-registered for Aston Martin’s all new DB11, which was showcased at the 86th International Geneva Motor Show earlier in the year. First deliveries of the DB11 car are scheduled to begin during the fourth quarter of 2016.

After visiting several Indian cities, Aston Martin DB11 landed in Chennai on Wednesday to enable auto enthusiasts and luxury connoisseurs to have glimpse of it. It comes with a price tag of Rs.4.27 crore (ex-showroom Mumbai).

The unveiling of the DB11 marked a new chapter in Aston Martin’s history. The first product launched under the company’s ‘Second Century’ plan, DB11 is an authentic, dynamic sporting GT in the finest Aston Martin tradition – and has made waves across the industry since its worldwide preview, says a company statement.

The DB11 is powered by a 5.2-litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine.

Aston Martin Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Andy Palmer said: “A brand new bonded aluminium platform, clever aerodynamics, a new characterful twin-turbo V12 and class-leading infotainment systems are just a few aspects which make this the sports car that will proudly spearhead Aston Martin’s second century plan.”