NDA to seek broad consensus: Naidu

Preparations, both governmental and political, are afoot for the presidential election to be held next month, with Cabinet Secretary P.K. Sinha being appointed head of a panel to oversee the event of the presidential assumption and the three Union Ministers despatched by BJP president Amit Shah to speak to all parties to evolve consensus on a candidate.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting M. Venkaiah Naidu — who is part of the committee along with Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley — said the NDA partners had started consultations and would seek a “broad consensus” on a candidate.

“We have started internal consultations. We are the ruling party and we have to take everyone on board and seek their support,” he said.

Mr. Naidu said the exercise would follow “true spirit of democracy.” But he appealed to all parties to go by the mandate of the people “which is for this government.”