The Indian subsidiary of the U.S. based NCR Corporation, which is eyeing a big share of Indian Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) is banking on innovative and safety features to grow its business. “Currently, NCR Corporation has installed 1.1 lakh ATMs in the country against the total installed base of 2.25 lakh ATMs. It is hoped the ATMs number will rise to four lakh ATMs by 2020. Right now, we have a market share of 48 per cent and we would like it to grow further. We are betting on private and public sector banks, small finance banks and payment banks,” Navroze Dastur, NCR Corporation India Managing Director told The Hindu. On the anvil are the introduction of Kalpana, a touch-screen and biometrics based ATM, which runs on android OS and an interactive ATM. Both are undergoing trial runs in Chennai and Gurgaon respectively.
Updated: September 8, 2016 23:43 IST
NCR Corporation eyes big pie of ATM segment
