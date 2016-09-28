Business » Industry

New Delhi, September 28, 2016
Updated: September 28, 2016 12:46 IST

Myntra eyes 2.5 lakh new users in festive sales

  • PTI
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  

Fashion e-tailer Myntra expects to see a five-fold growth in daily sale and get on board 2—2.5 lakh new users during the Big Billion Days (BBD) sale of its parent company, Flipkart.

“This is the second year that we will be part of BBD. We expect 5x sales during BBD, scheduled to be held on October 2-6. With brands offering discounts of up to 70 per cent, we will have 2.5 lakh styles and designs for shoppers,” Myntra CEO Ananth Narayanan told PTI.

He added that consumers will be able to choose from brands like Roadster, HRX, Dressberry, Anouk, Alcott, Forever 21, Marks & Spencer and French Connection, among others.

“While the End of Season Sale will remain our flagship event, the BBD sale offers us a chance to onboard new customers. We expect to get 2—2.5 lakh new users,” he said.

Besides, Myntra has also augmented its logistical capabilities to manage about two lakh deliveries per day, he added.

However, Jabong will not be a part of the sale. Myntra, which was acquired by Flipkart in 2014, had bought rival Jabong for $ 70 million in July from Global Fashion Group (GFG) to consolidate its position in the booming Indian e-commerce industry.

For the fiscal ended March 2016, Myntra had gross merchandise value (GMV) of USD 500 million. For the ongoing financial year, the company is eyeing the USD 1 billion mark.

According to research firm RedSeer Consulting, festive sales are expected to help e—commerce companies register transactions worth $ 1.5-1.7 billion in October.

More In: Industry | Business
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Get News Delivered To Your Email
Please enter a valid email address.
Kindly confirm the Newsletter subscription by clicking the link that your have received by email

NEVER miss any latest news! we will have it delivered to your inbox!

Please enter a valid email address.
Newsletter has been successfully subscribed.
The Hindu Businessline
Most Popular

National

When judges say release water, it does not become law: Siddaramaiah

No decision yet to suspend Indus panel

Now, Karan Johar faces MNS ire

Pathankot on high alert

SC distances U.P. govt. from Azam Khan’s remark on Bulandshahr gang rape

Sport

Lodha committee asks Supreme Court to supercede present BCCI office-bearers

Former Australian cricketer Max Walker passes away

Is Santner another Vettori in the making?

Gambhir back in the mix?

The tyranny of numbers can often stymie selectors

Lodha Committee to file status report today


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Industry

Ola adds Siri & Maps integration for iPhone, iPad users

Transportation app Ola has rolled out its latest update for iOS 10 users that will now allow iPhone and iPad users to ask Siri, Apple’s virt... »