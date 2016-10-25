"I assumed the role of the interim chairman for stability and continuity so that there is no vacuum. This will be for a short time. A new permanent leadership will be in place," he says.

A day after the abrupt removal of Cyrus Mistry as Tata Sons chairman, Ratan Tata, who has assumed charge as interim chairman, on Tuesday asked senior management of the conglomerate’s firms to focus on their businesses without being concerned about the top level change.

Mr. Tata stated that his role is for short term so as to ensure stability and continuity at the Tata Group, and asked top executives of the $100 billion conglomerate to act as leaders in respective markets and focus on enhancing returns to the shareholders.

“I assumed the role of the interim chairman for stability and continuity so that there is no vacuum. This will be for a short time. A new permanent leadership will be in place,” he told managing directors and senior leaders of Tata companies at Bombay House.

In a sudden and dramatic turn of events, Cyrus Mistry was on Monday sacked as chairman of Tata Sons and replaced by his predecessor Ratan Tata in the interim.

According to the Group statement, Mr. Tata said, “The companies must focus on their market position vis-à-vis competition, and not compare themselves to their own past. The drive must be on leadership rather than to follow.”

Referring to the ongoing initiatives in the Group companies, he said, “We will evaluate and continue to undertake those that are required to. If there is any change, they will be discussed with you.”

Recollecting his past association with the executives, Mr. Tata said, “I look forward to working with you as we have worked together in the past. An institution must exceed the people who lead it. I am proud of all of you, and let us continue to build the group together.”

Tata Sons has announced that a selection committee has been constituted to choose a new chairman, and will complete its mandate in four months.