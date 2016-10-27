MRF’s standalone net profit fell 14.3 per cent to Rs.385.3 crore for the second quarter ended September compared with the year ago period.
Total income grew to Rs.3,736 crore from Rs.3,713 crore during the same period, according to a BSE filing. The board approved an interim dividend of 30 per cent (Rs.3 per equity share) for the financial year ended March 2017.
