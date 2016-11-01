Tata Sons wants him to step down from positions voluntarily

The board of Tata Sons board is learnt to be initiating steps to evict Cyrus Mistry from the chairmanship of the group’s operating companies through due procedure.

“Ideally, he (Mr. Mistry) should step down on his own and exit honourably. That is our wish,” a senior Tata Sons executive said asking not to be named. “Otherwise, the due procedure to remove him from the boards of group companies will kick in. Now that he has lost the confidence of the Tata Sons board, he should step down from operating companies,” the executive added.

Mr. Mistry was last week removed as chairman of the board of Tata Sons. Both he and Ratan Tata are said to have separately met the Prime Minister on the issue. As Mr. Mistry evaluates his options following his removal, which he termed as ‘sudden’ and ‘illegal’ in his missive to the Tata Sons board, the companyhas begun consultations to move proposals to remove him from executive positions of group companies in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act.

Mr. Mistry is still the Chairman of operating companies, namely, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Tata Power, IHCL, Tata Teleservices, Tata Global Beverages, and Tata Chemicals.

The removal of a director (who, in this case, happens to be the Chairman) is governed by Section 169 of the Companies Act 2013.

A director is appointed by the shareholders pursuant to a resolution moved in a general body meeting. Therefore any decision of shareholders which is to be reversed, must be taken either by a superior body (such as the courts) or by shareholders themselves.

As per procedure, a Board meeting must be called by each company. The board must resolve to remove a director, decide the date of the general body meeting or extraordinary general meeting and authorise issue of special notice (for removal). When the notice is put to vote, shareholders decide on the removal, if at all.

“It is a long process,” said J.N. Gupta, Managing Director, Stakeholders Empowerment Services (SES), a proxy advisory firm.

“In the current case, Mr. Mistry is not ex-officio chairman in Tata companies (his chairmanship has nothing to do with chairma1nship at Tata Sons - at least legally), therefore removal as chairman has to be individually done for each company,” he said.

Legal consultants said that it would not be easy for Mr. Mistry to hold his ground as he had been isolated.

“It’s a single man against the rest of the Tata group,” Rajesh Narain Gupta, managing partner, SNG & Partners, a law firm. “It will not be easy for Mr. Mistry to impose himself as the Chairman in a group company, if the Tata Group as a whole does not want him.”

According to him, “There is hardly any voice, coming from the Tata camp, opposed to the decision to oust Mr. Mistry. By no stretch of imagination can Mr. Mistry impose himself as the Chairman of group companies,” he said.