MosChip Semiconductor Technology, Hyderabad, is acquiring elitePLUS Semiconductor Technologies Pvt. Ltd and Orange Semiconductors Pvt. Ltd, both located in Bengaluru, and Maven Systems of Pune, for an undisclosed sum.

The final agreements have been signed and the acquisitions are part of the company’s growth plans in the Internet of Things sphere and semiconductor industry. These would also help expand the client base in the North American, EU, and APAC regions, MosChip announced on Monday. MosChip plans to add another 150 to 200 engineers across all locations, according to a release from the company.

To fund the acquisitions and additional working capital requirements, MosChip had obtained its Board approval to raise an additional Rs. 41.25 crore by issuing shares and warrants to Techwave Pte Ltd.