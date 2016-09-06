Sun Pharma has entered into an agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for distribution of 14 prescription brands it had acquired from Novartis Pharma KK, in Japan. These brands and manufacturing facilities, which were acquired by the company earlier this year, will be transferred from Novartis to Sun Pharma’s subsidiary in Japan in a phased manner, beginning October 2016 till 2017.

“Under this alliance, following the transfer of manufacturing and marketing rights to Sun Pharma’s subsidiary in Japan, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation will market and distribute all the 14 brands as well as provide information on their proper use to healthcare professionals,” according to a statement from Sun Pharma. Isao Muramatsu, President and Representative Director, Sun Pharma Japan Ltd. said,

“Through this alliance we have the opportunity to leverage Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation’s specialised expertise to create a strong business foundation for us in Japan.

Sun Pharma will focus on expanding its sales channels in Japan’s pharmaceutical market,” it said.