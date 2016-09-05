Mexico has emerged as the top destination for India’s automobile exports. It is followed by Nepal and the United Kingdom at a very distant second and third position, respectively.

India’s auto exports involve automobiles, motor vehicles, two and three-wheelers and auto components. Automobiles and automobile components form a major part of India’s overall engineering exports and are among the few sectors showing positive trend this fiscal.

At a time when overall engineering exports for the April-July, 2016 period, slipped by 5.82 per cent to USD 20.27 billion from USD 21.52 billion, automobile exports increased by four per cent.

Of the total automobile exports of USD 2.78 billion between April and July 2016, about USD 501 million were shipped to Mexico, followed by Nepal at USD 157 million and UK USD 130 million, EEPC data shows.

Exports to Mexico saw a rise of 110 per cent while for Nepal the increase was at 120 per cent for the period under review. For the U.K. exports, the rise was 22 per cent.

“Auto exports to Mexico were not constrained by a vast distance that our shipments have to cover. Mexico has come to account for as much as 18 per cent of India’s total automobile exports. This is significant,” chairman of EEPC, the apex body of the engineering exporters, T.S. Bhasin remarked.

The apex exporters body said exports may get a further fillip with the expo due to be held in Mexico later this week.

Even though shipments fell to destinations like Sri Lanka, South Africa and Bangladesh , they too continue to remain important destinations for the auto exports, the EEPC India analysis showed.