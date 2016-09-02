Hyderabad-based MedPlus Healthcare Services Pvt. Ltd., a pharmacy retail chain, plans to set up 500 stores across Tamil Nadu to provide access to genuine medicines at affordable prices. About 50 per cent of the new outlets will be owned by the company and rest by franchisees. Each franchise store measuring 300-500 sq.ft. would require an investment of around Rs.15-20 lakh, said Madhukar Gangadi, founder and CEO, MedPlus Health Services. Currently, MedPlus operates more than 300 pharmacy stores across Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu. “We are planning to set up 200 MedPlus franchise stores in the next one year. We will add another 300 stores by 2018.”

