Hyderabad-based MedPlus Healthcare Services Pvt. Ltd., a pharmacy retail chain, plans to set up 500 stores across Tamil Nadu to provide access to genuine medicines at affordable prices. About 50 per cent of the new outlets will be owned by the company and rest by franchisees. Each franchise store measuring 300-500 sq.ft. would require an investment of around Rs.15-20 lakh, said Madhukar Gangadi, founder and CEO, MedPlus Health Services. Currently, MedPlus operates more than 300 pharmacy stores across Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu. “We are planning to set up 200 MedPlus franchise stores in the next one year. We will add another 300 stores by 2018.”
Updated: September 2, 2016 22:33 IST
MedPlus to open 500 stores across Tamil Nadu
Please Wait while comments are loading...
1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
(example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Get News Delivered To Your Email
Please enter a valid email address.
Kindly confirm the Newsletter subscription by clicking the link that your have received by email
NEVER miss any latest news! we will have it delivered to your inbox!
Please enter a valid email address.
Newsletter has been successfully subscribed.
Most Popular
- Zero foreign investment till date in Modi’s smart cities mission
- No moisture stress so far makes this monsoon special: IMD chief
- Had it been listed, LIC would be the most valuable firm: Jaitley
- It’s not all smiles for farmers on World Coconut Day!
- After deficient rains in August, monsoon revival is in sight