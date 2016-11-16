Mastercard on Wednesday announced a new product by which customers can pay for services such as taxis, autos, and shopping, using only their smartphones. “Shoppers can make fast, simple and secure digital payments at any place where Masterpass QR is accepted, which means that they no longer need to carry cash or their physical bank cards to make payments,” according to a release from Mastercard. Ratnakar Bank has integrated the Masterpass QR service into its OnGo digital wallet. “Masterpass QR’s low cost and easy-to-deploy technology is designed to ensure that even the smallest merchants can participate, whether they are in a major city or a remote area,” the release added.
Updated: November 16, 2016 23:29 IST
Mastercard unveils new cashless product
