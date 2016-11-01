Sales of utility vehicles, including Gypsy, Grand Vitara, Ertiga, S Cross and compact SUV Vitara Brezza surged over 90.9 per cent.

The country’s largest car-maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Tuesday reported a marginal decline in total sales in October at 1,33,793 units as against 1,34,209 units in October 2015.

Its domestic sales stood at 1,23,764 units, up 2.2 per cent from 1,21,063 units in October 2015, MSI said in a statement.

“Market demand for Maruti Suzuki products remained strong during the month. Strong retail sales of Ciaz, S Cross and Ertiga, besides of course Brezza and Baleno, kept the momentum positive for us,” MSI executive director (marketing and sales) R.S. Kalsi said.

While month-on-month sales figures are impacted by very short-term factors like number of working days, availability, stock plan etc, the more accurate reflection of demand is that for the festive season (August to October), he added.

“MSI sales have grown by about 14 per cent compared to last year,” Mr. Kalsi said.

Sales of mini segment cars, including, Alto and WagonR, however, declined by 9.8 per cent to 33,929 units as compared to 37,595 units in the year-ago month, MSI said in a statement.

The auto major said sales of the compact segment comprising Swift, Estilo, Ritz, Dzire and Baleno declined by 1.8 per cent to 50,116 units in October this year as against 51,048 units last year.

MSI said sales of its compact sedan Dzire Tour declined by 27.4 per cent during the month under review at 2,481 units.

Sales of mid-sized sedan Ciaz rose by 8 per cent to 6,360 units during the month. Sales of utility vehicles, including Gypsy, Grand Vitara, Ertiga, S Cross and compact SUV Vitara Brezza surged over 90.9 per cent to 18,008 units in October this year from 9,435 units in the corresponding month last year.

Sales of vans — Omni and Eeco — declined by 6.5 per cent to 12,790 units in October this year as compared to 13,677 units in the same period of previous year.

Exports during the month declined by 23.7 per cent to 10,029 units as compared to 13,146 units in October last year, MSI said.