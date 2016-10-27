The country’s largest car maker Maruti Suzuki on Thursday posted its best ever quarterly profit of Rs 2,398 crore in July-September 2016 period, rising 60.18 per cent from the same quarter a year ago on the back of record sales that analysts attribute to improving consumer sentiment and the company's recent product innovations.

The total income from operations grew 29.28 per cent to Rs 20,296.8 crore during the reported quarter against Rs 15,699.7 crore in the year-ago period, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said.

The company sold a record 4,18,470 vehicles during the quarter, a growth of 18.4 per cent over the same period of the previous year. The previous highest sales for Maruti Suzuki was 3,60,402 units in the fourth quarter of 2015-16.

MSI said lower expenses on sales promotion and marketing and higher non-operating income also contributed to the increase in profits. However, this was partially offset by adverse foreign exchange movement, which stood at a total of Rs 145 crore for the quarter, after taking into account royalty payment, import and export expenses.

“It has been in many ways the best quarter we have ever had,” Maruti Suzuki India Chairman R.C. Bhargava said, adding that as per the second quarter performance in the ongoing fiscal, on annualised basis, the production would have crossed 1.7 million cars, which is “way beyond 100 per cent capacity utilisation.”

Mr Bhargava said the company’s profitability was driven by high capacity utilisation due to robust sales. “When you have capacity utilisation like we have now, every extra car we make adds to profit because of reduced overheads, including depreciation.”

“Passenger vehicle demand is coming back. There is positive consumer sentiment, particularly in the rural market…All new products launched by the company in the past 6-9 months have done well for Maruti. Be it Vitara Breeza, Baleno or Ciaz. Plus, Maruti is a strong brand. They are building on that and innovating in their products and distribution, which is helping drive sales,” said Abdul Majeed, Partner at PwC.

During the quarter, the company’s average discounts were also less at Rs 16,100 compared to Rs 19,500 in the same period last year.

While Mr Bhargava did not comment on the ongoing Tata Group controversy, replying to a question on the Nano, he said the intention was “noble. Tatas tried to fulfil that intention. I think he needs credit for having attempted it… we could not have done it.”