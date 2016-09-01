Country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) today launched its first light commercial vehicle (LCV) Super Carry in the country priced at Rs. 4.03 lakh (ex-showroom, Ahmedabad).

Equipped with a 793 cc diesel engine, Maruti Suzuki Super Carry delivers a mileage of 22.07 km per litre. It comes with a loading capacity of 740 kgs and a loading deck of 3.25 square meter.

“With Super Carry we target to fulfil the business needs of our customers. Super Carry is a robust load carrying vehicle that is made for carrying large loads yet offers high fuel efficiency. Our robust service network brings a huge assurance to the customers,” MSI Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) RS Kalsi said in a statement.

The company has changed the way India drives, similarly the vehicle will bring in a revolution in the LCV segment, he added.

“Our target is to reach out to more customers, for this we plan to set up 50 showrooms across five states,” Kalsi said.

MSI Executive Director (Engineering) CV Raman said Super Carry is a result of the company’s extensive research of the light commercial vehicle market.

“It addresses the need for power, stability, ride and handling and fuel efficiency. With shorter turnaround time, more trips and more savings Super Carry is an ideal product for the LCV customer,” he said.

Maruti Suzuki has invested about Rs. 300 crore towards the development of Super Carry for the Indian market. It has also established a new commercial sales channel for its new product.