Betting big on India, US-based luxury hospitality group Marriott International is planning to expand its presence not only in the country but also in South Asia with new hotels in Sri Lanka and Nepal. “India is among the fastest-growing markets for us,” Rajeev Menon, Chief Operating Officer, Asia Pacific (excluding Greater China) , Marriott International, Inc said.

The Group is also entering Sri Lanka and Nepal through its group sub-brands. “ We have 14 sub-brands in India,” Neeraj Govil , Market Vice President South Asia, said during an interaction after the launch of the group’s hotel here. The group’s South Asian market includes India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh and the three Sri Lanka hotels would mark the group’s footprints in the Indian Ocean island .

While the 320-key Sheraton Colombo and 200-key Marriott Weligama would open by April 2017, the 172–key Sheraton Kosgoda Turtle Beach Resorts is scheduled in June, according to Mr Govil. The 180-key mid-tier hotel under Fairfield sub-brand would be ready by January. The group’s 30-odd brands are spread across luxury to midscale and it now operates in the asset-light model of managing hotels.

Turning to India, Mr Menon said that it was one of the largest international brands present here with an occupancy rate of 70 per cent . “The exponential growth in middle class, increased domestic travel, the FDI flow and the Make in India campaign, the visa on arrival have all had multiplier effects on the hotel industry,” he said, adding that there has also been a phenomenal growth in intra Asia travel”.

He also expected the GST roll out to have a huge impact on the hotel industry which now faces multiple taxation. “We see increased contributions to the group’s topline and bottomline from India operations” , he said.

On the group’s increased footprints in India, he said that another 1000 rooms would be added by next year to the 18,000 room inventory that the group had through 79 properties. It is adding hotels in Jaisalmer, Jaipur, Indore, Belgaum, Goa and Pushkar. In West Bengal it will have two more hotels in Rajarhat and one in Siliguri.

