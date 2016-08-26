Mahindra is the first OEM in India to integrate its product line-up on to a cloud-based platform

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) announced the introduction of Mahindra DiGiSENSE, a technology solution that connects Mahindra range of pick up vehicles, tractors, trucks and construction equipment to the cloud to enable vehicle owners to have complete information on the location and usage their assets round-the-clock on their mobile phones.

DiGiSENSE, by its digital-enabled sensing, is expected to yield enhanced profits for a commercial vehicle as well as tractor owners and would provide the company with an edge over its competitors.

This inbuilt technology solution, jointly developed in India in association with Tech Mahindra, Bosch India and Vodafone, will be initially be made available across Mahindra’s top of the line commercial and passenger vehicles to tractors and construction equipment. The vehicles with this facility will cost between Rs.5,000 to Rs.10,000.

With this Mahindra has become the first OEM in India to integrate its product line-up onto a cloud-based technology platform, the company said.

This technology empowers owners, fleet operators and service teams to access vital information about their vehicles on a real-time basis sitting far away.

The key features include route planning and delivery tracking, vehicle utilisation reports, trip optimisation, alerts and machine hour operations and geo-fencing to prevent unauthorised use of the asset and theft.

The performance and location of vehicles can be monitored through this technology, including the quantity of fuel used by the vehicles.

“Drivers can contact emergency breakdown services or pull up a route planner at the touch of a button, fleet owners and dealers can track the location of their vehicles in real time,” according to a company statement.

“With remote diagnostics facility, the service teams can monitor the vehicle’s health and know the exact spare part to be taken to attend to a breakdown on the road,” according to the statement.