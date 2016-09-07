Automobile major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Wednesday said it would expand its electric vehicle category with the unveiling of the electric version of passenger carrier vehicle Supro. The company, which unveiled e-Supro at the Auto Expo 2016, is expected to launch it in another four to six weeks. The company officials did not disclose the price at which the electric version of Supro will enter the market. Arvind Mathew, CEO, Mahindra Reva, told a news conference on Wednesday, “We are expanding the electric vehicle range in the country and will soon launch the electric version of passenger van Supro. We are planning to do it in four to six weeks.” Further to the introduction of its electric car Mahindra e20, the company has already launched the electric version of its sedan Verito.