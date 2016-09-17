Mahindra Agri Solutions Ltd, a 100 per cent subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, has forayed into fresh fruits and juices retailing business under the Saboro brand to tap demand for high quality food items by the health conscious individuals.

The company unveiled its first Saboro Lounge at Churchgate in Mumbai to serve fresh food made out of fruits, vegetables and dairy-based products. Additionally, Saboro fresh fruits will also be available for retail at the outlet. The outlet serves cold pressed juices, smoothies, salads, refreshments, and desserts. The targeted customers include office executives, health conscious couples and students. The price range starts from Rs.129 for a regular glass of juice to Rs.349 for a large plate of salad.