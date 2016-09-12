Leading auto component supplier Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd (MCIE) has decided to acquire 100 per cent of equity shares of Bengaluru-based precision forging firm Bill Forge Private Ltd (BFPL) for Rs. 1331.2 crore.

The proposal was approved by the company’s board on Monday.

The MCIE board has also resolved to issue 54.49 million shares to CIE Automotive SA, which holds majority stake in the company and BFPL shareholders, including the Haridass Family and Kedaara Capital at Rs.200 per share.

Founded in 1982, BFPL has 6 manufacturing facilities across Bengaluru, Coimbatore and Haridwar and an upcoming plant in Celaya, Mexico. Kedaara Capital invested in BFPL in 2015 to support the growth of the company.

BFPL supplies to domestic and global two-wheeler and passenger car manufacturers and Tier-1 auto component companies. It manufactures a variety of cold, warm, hot forged and machined components primarily for steering, transmission and wheel-related assemblies.

Hemant Luthra, Chairman of MCIE in a statement said, “BFPL has a unique business combining complex products and brings many new customers to MCIE’s current portfolio.”

MCIE is a joint venture between Mahindra Group and CIE Automotive of Spain.