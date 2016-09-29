Infrastructure major Larsen and Toubro (L&T) has bagged orders worth Rs 2,046 crore across various business segments.

“The construction arm of L&T has won orders worth Rs 2,046 crore across various business segments,” L&T has said in a BSE filing.

L&T said that its power transmission and distribution business has received order worth Rs 826 crore while its heavy civil infrastructure business vertical has secured a prestigious order worth Rs 675 crore.

Its building and factories business also won a residential project worth Rs 434 crore and its transport infrastructure Rs 111-crore worth of business orders.

The stock of L&T was trading 0.43 per cent higher at Rs 1,461.50 on BSE.