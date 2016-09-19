L’Opera, known for French pastry and bakery products, is looking at raising capital to fund plans to add over 50 new outlets across India by 2020.

The company, which presently has 13 outlets in Delhi NCR, will be entering Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore and Chennai markets, besides opening two new stores in Delhi.

“We started L’Opera 5 years back in 2011. It has now grown into a chain. We have invested about €3.5 million (about Rs. 26 crore) till now in setting up the 13 existing stores and production facility. We employ about 140 people…almost all are locals,” Kazem Samandari, the executive chairman at L’Opera said.

He added that the chain would require an investment of about Rs.40 crore for the planned expansion.