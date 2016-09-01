Real estate major Lodha Group has raised Rs.2,320 crore in debt from Piramal Fund Management (PFM), a real estate focused fund of Piramal Enterprises, for several of its projects in Mumbai.

Building momentum

With this transaction, Lodha will not only be able to complete and deliver its projects on time, but will also reduce its cost of funds, which will improve its bottomline. “We are seeing momentum building up in our business with sales, deliveries and collections all moving up, said Abhishek Lodha, Managing Director, Lodha Group.

“This transaction will strengthen our balance sheet and give us room to further improve our growth,” he added. Last year the unlisted Lodha Group had reported a turnover of Rs. 8,000 crore.

Largest loan

This is the single largest debt transaction in the real estate funding space, PFM said in a statement.

“The deal has been structured as a fixed return debt investment with periodic coupon payments and has an appropriate security mechanism in place, including hard asset cover as well as an escrow of receivables.”

Khushru Jijina, MD, PFM said, “The use of proceeds will ensure completion of what we believe to be marquee projects in Central and South Mumbai.”