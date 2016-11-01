Amazon, the world’s largest online retailer said it has experienced its biggest-ever festive season since starting operations in India three years ago.

With the three waves of the Great Indian Festival spanning the month of October, Amazon India said it had become the most visited shopping destination this festive season with customers from 97 per cent of India’s serviceable pin codes placing at least one order using personal computers or mobile phones.

“This festive season marks the inflection point for e-commerce in India,” said Amazon India Chief Amit Agarwal.“We are excited that in just over three years customers in India trust us to find, discover and buy anything online and are proud to lead the path for the future of what e-commerce should be in a diverse country like India.”

The firm said the sarees sold on Amazon.in, when spread out, can encapsulate more than 150 cricket stadiums. The company saidlipsticks sold on Amazon could deck up more than 25 million brides.

The season also brought cheers to the retailer’s sellers, vendors and partners with as many as 236 new sellers joining the ‘crorepati club’ in October this year. These sellers on Amazon received orders for the first time from over 1,300 new pin codes in the country.

Last week Snapdeal said more than 6.25 lakh users ordered more than five products each and nearly 1.1 lakh users ordered more than 10 products each during its ‘Unbox Diwali Sale.’ Interestingly, Snapdeal saw customers paying at the time of purchase instead of opting for cash on delivery, which till now had been a popular mode of payment. Among the cities, Trivandrum had the highest share of prepaid orders, constituting a 85 per cent of the total orders from the city.

Amazon said it continued to see momentum from smaller cities and towns with over 65 per cent orders and more than 75 percent of new customers coming from Tier II and below geographies. Snapdeal also said a little over 60 per cent of the orders came from Tier 2 cities and beyond, the company said.

Some of the big growth drivers for Amazon were household consumables, grocery, furniture and gold jewellery.

Customers also made several unique purchases at Project Udaan, where Amazon appoints offline associates across retail points like ‘kirana’ stores, medical stores and mobile shopping outlets.