Chinese electronics firm LeEco said it expected to sell smartphones and televisions worth about Rs.100 crore during its one-day shopping festival — EPIC 919 SuperFans Festival — scheduled for September 19. Atul Jain, COO (Smart Devices) at LeEco India said the company was likely to sell about 70,000 units of smartphones and about 2,000 television units during the 24-hour online sale.“The Epic 919 SuperFans Festival saw tremendous success in China,” he said. “Last year, we sold 5,00,000 smartphones in a single day. We will be offering deep discounts on phones sold at Lemall.com and Flipkart. Offers worth over Rs.49.5 crore will be up for grabs during the sale,” Mr Jain added. Stating that LeEco expected 10 times the current daily sales during the one-day offer, he added that sales would be aided by the upcoming festive season. “Indian consumers love to purchase technology devices for their personal use and loved ones,” he said
Updated: September 15, 2016 23:20 IST
LeEco eyes Rs.100 cr. from one-day online sale
