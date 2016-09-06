Business » Industry

New Delhi, September 6, 2016
Updated: September 6, 2016 19:44 IST

LeEco breaks industry record in second Super TV flash sale

  • IANS
Special Arrangement
Chinese internet and technology conglomerate LeEco on Tuesday achieved an industry record by garnering a sales order of 4,600 Super3 X55 TVs — 20 times higher than the industry per-day average sales in the 55-inch and above segment.

The feat was achieved on the second flash online sale that saw LeEco SuperTVs being swept off the shelves within three minutes of the start, the company said in a statement.

LeEco sold over 1,500 units of Super3 X55 TVs during its first flash sale on August 26.

“With these two flash sales of Super3 X55, we have broken a sort of records when it comes to TVs in 55-inch and above segment,” Atul Jain, COO, smart electronics business, LeEco India, told IANS.

“We have surpassed existing industry records and created new ones. The user response reflects how well have the Indian users transitioned to the ecosystem-enabled TV era that LeEco has pioneered in the country,” Mr. Jain added.

LeEco Super TVs comes bundled with LeEco Membership for two years that worth Rs. 9,800.

Through this membership, users can get access to one of the largest content libraries in India that offers over 2,000 Full HD/HD films from Hollywood and Bollywood, more than 100 satellite TV channels and more than 50 live concerts.

“The way things are, we will pretty soon hit the No 1 Super TV brand in India,” Mr. Jain told IANS.

The LeEco Super TVs are available at disruptive prices. Super3 X55 — 139.7 cm (55) is for Rs. 59,790, LeEco Super3 X65 — 163.9 cm (65) is priced at Rs. 99,790 and Super3 Max65 — 163.9 cm (65) comes at a price of Rs. 149,790.

