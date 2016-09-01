Lavazza, the Italian coffee company, has opened its first training centre in India to help baristas make the perfect cuppa as per Italian tradition. Spread across 800 sq.ft., the training centre in Chennai will provide information on the Italian coffee culture; showcase the art of preparing coffee in order to preserve the excellence of the product both at the moment of preparation and while consuming. It will offer coffee-roasting workshops for baristas, bartenders and caterers, according to a company statement. The centre will organise courses in coffee tasting, coffee cultivation and processing, espresso preparation, cappuccino, latte art and coffee design. Lavazza Group Chief Commercial Officer Mauro Mantovani, said:“We shall bring the world class Italian coffee culture of Lavazza to Indian coffee lovers.”
Updated: September 1, 2016 23:16 IST
Lavazza opens first training centre in India
