The ambitious project is to be thrown open to everyone starting September 5; Mukesh Ambani wants Indians to do "Data-giri".

The Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited is all set for the officially launch their mobile network, Jio, on September 5.

According to Reuters, the ambitious Jio project could make Reliance the most comprehensive provider of telecom and Internet services across India — and give it unprecedented access to the country’s untapped ‘big data’: how millions eat, shop and have fun.

At the 42nd Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries, Mr. Ambani revealed Jio's tariff plans and other details.

Key points:

1 Free voice calls 2 Zero roaming charges 3 Rs.50 per GB for 4G 4 Students to get 25% more data.

Live updates:

12.10 pm: "Telecom operators have legal obligation to provide points of interconnection to other players and not to limit customers from migrating to other networks." (PTI)

12.04 pm: Incumbent operators should not misuse market and create hurdles for new entrants: Mr. Ambani (PTI)

12.02 pm: Incumbent operators have significant advantages over new entrance since incumbents have well established networks: Mr. Ambani (ANI)

12.00 pm: Healthy competition is the lifeblood of a vibrant economy, its the engine that drives innovation and customer value: Mukesh Ambani. "No doubt all of us operators will compete vigorously in market. Will inspire each other to rise to greater heights, while doing so." (ANI)

11.56 am: I have set a target for team Jio to achieve 100 million customers in least time and set a record: Mukesh Ambani (ANI)

11.55 am: Students to get 25% more data.

11.52 am: Reliance Jio welcome offer open to everyone from September 5, says Mukesh Ambani.

11.50 am: So why are we doing this? Indians have come to appreciate "Gandhigiri", now every Indian can do "Data-giri": Mukesh Ambani (ANI)

11.45 am: Jio's base data tariff will cost one-tenth of existing rates being charged currently; we will charge Rs. 50 per GB, Rs 149 a month for light users: Mukesh Ambani (PTI)

11.42 am: Data packs available in market have an effective rate of Rs.250/GB: Mukesh Ambani. (ANI)

11.40 am: Jio tariffs are explicitly designed to give you the full freedom and flexibility to use as much data as you want, says Mukesh Ambani (ANI)

11.38 am: In the spirit of One India, roaming charges will also be zero across India: Mukesh Ambani (ANI)

11.37 am: Jio makes India the highest quality lowest price data market in the world: Mukesh Ambani (ANI)

11.36 am: "Jio's pricing is about solving customers' pain points; customer should pay only for one service - voice or data," says Mr. Ambani (PTI)

11.36 am: These are absolutely the lowest data rates anywhere in the world: Mukesh Ambani (ANI)

11.33 am: Our data plans go further with a tariff of Rs.50/GB. The more data you use, lower will be the rate: Mukesh Ambani (ANI)

11.31 am: Jio's app booking, worth Rs15,000 for an annual subscription, will be available free for all active JIO customers till Dec 31, 2017 - Mr. Ambani (ANI)

11.30 am: Great pleasure to announce a revolutionary concept for Indian market, all voice calls for Jio customers to be absolutely free: Mukesh Ambani (ANI)

11.25 am: Reliance Jio will move India from data shortage to data abundance: Mukesh Ambani on his telecom venture.

11.23 am: By March 2017 we will cover 90 percent of India's population: Mukesh Ambani #RelianceAGM

11.20 am: Data is oxygen of digital life; data should not be unaffordable to anyone, says RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani.

11.17 am: Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani says 4G network covers 18,000 cities and 200,000 villages

11.15 am: Mission of Reliance Jio is to take India from data shortage to data abundance: Mukesh Ambani

11.10 am: Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Industries, addresses the Annual General Meeting on Thursday.