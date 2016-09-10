Lanco Infratech’s consolidated net loss widened to Rs.448.88 crore during the quarter ended June 30, 2016.

The company had posted consolidated net loss after taxes, non controlling interest and share of loss associates of Rs.316.52 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal, Lanco Infratech said. The total income from operations (net) during the quarter increased to Rs.1,940.35 crore, over Rs.1,638.14 crore in the year-ago period, it said. — PTI

More In: Industry | Business