NPAs rose due to a Rs.75-crore bill discounting fraud, to be provided for over four quarters

Chennai-head quartered Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) has posted a 44.6 per cent increase in its net profit helped by lower cost of funds for the quarter ended September 30, compared to the year earlier period and 70 per cent in its operating profit for the second quarter ended September 2016.

Announcing the Q2 results here on Monday, P. Mukherjee, LVB Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer said the bank’s net profit increased to Rs.64.85 crore, while operating profit rose 70 per cent to Rs.158.42 crore.

Total income grew by 19 per cent to Rs.830.30 crore.

In the period, LVB reported a slippage in its net non-performing assets from 1.01 per cent to 1.87 per cent due to two accounts.

The first related to a bill discounting fraud of Rs.75 crore that was reported in a branch in its North India operations, while a Rs.61 crore NPA pertained to an account in the food processing industry in South.

“The bill discounting transactions were not genuine,” said Mr. Mukherjee.

“We expect to recover a significant amount. This quarter, we have made a provision for one-fourth of the amount and rest is spread over the next three quarters. As a result of these slippages, the gross non-performing assets stood at 2.70 per cent for the period ended September 30, 2016.”

“These two major hits (aside), our books stood up quite well,” he said.

Current account savings account ratio improved to 17.31 per cent as of September 30, 2016 against 17.12 per cent for the corresponding year-earlier period.

Total deposits of the bank rose 13.8 per cent to Rs.26,680 crore.

Credit portfolio improved from Rs.17,573.80 crore to Rs.20,253.32 crore.

Shares of the bank fell about 0.36 per cent to Rs.151.20 on the BSE on Monday.