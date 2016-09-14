Helsinki-based Labsystems Diagnostics, an enterprise of Chennai-based Trivitron Healthcare, has entered into a joint association with Shimadzu Corporation of Japan, a leader in analytical instruments, for clinical diagnostics in the area of Newborn Screening (NBS). NBS is a preventive pediatric screening service to assess the occurrence of genetic metabolic disorders. These disorders could lead to permanent neurological, cognitive, and physical damage in the child. When these disorders are detected early enough they can be easily treated, says a company statement. G.S.K. Velu, Chairman & Managing Director, Trivitron Group of Companies said, “Two world leaders Shimadzu and Labsystems Diagnostics with several decades of expertise in their respective areas of instrumentation and diagnostic reagents will create a winning combination improving access and affordability for Newborn Screening solutions across the globe.”

