Private sector Karur Vysya Bank standalone net profit fell by 11.8 per cent to Rs.126.31 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2016 due to higher expenses.

Total income of the bank increased by 2.57 per cent to Rs.1,610.77 crore (Rs.1,570.27 crore), according to a BSE filing. During the period under review, operating expenses of the bank increased by 54 per cent to Rs.238.92 crore against Rs.154.88 crore for the comparable year-ago period.

Gross non-performing asset of the bank increased from 1.96 per cent to 2.29 per cent. Net non-performing asset of the bank grew to 1.44 per cent from 0.96 per cent. Shares of the bank gained Rs.4.95 to close at Rs.480.25 on the BSE Friday.