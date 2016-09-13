KKM Soft Pvt Ltd., a 15-year-old digital prototyping consulting and training centre, inaugurated its newly built Technology Innovate Centre (TIC) at its new corporate office in Chennai. TIC is a part of KKM Soft’s expansion into high-end performance consulting business which targets ‘companies that make things’, according to the company.

The new corporate office will house its consulting and training division apart from providing a unique work atmosphere for the company’s core administration. KKM Soft, which trains over 10,000 students every year, reiterated its commitment to provide quality and skilled manpower to the growing industry needs by placing the best trainees in various industries around the world, says a company statement.

During the current fiscal, KKM Soft is planning to open offices in Singapore and in the U.S.