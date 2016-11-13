Kirloskar Oil Engines aims to double its overseas presence

Pune -based Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd., (KOEL), the flagship company of the Kirloskar group, has drawn up plans to become an international company through its products and after sales service, said a top official.

Called the Vision 2025, KOEL wants to have significant presence in 60 countries from the present 30. Currently, the company has sizeable presence in the international markets including the U.S., Middle East and Africa. Recently, KOEL opened office in the U.S. and is in the process opening one in Indonesia.

“Last year, we earned Rs.200 crore through exports and our target is to reach Rs.1,000 crore by 2025,” said Sanjeev M. Nimkar, KOEL vice President and Business Head (Power, Industrial and Service). “Though, we thought of achieving Rs.500 crore in two years, it has been revised due to the ongoing oil crisis in the Arab countries. We might touch Rs.500 crore in nine years, but it is possible to do Rs.1,000 crore too.”

KOEL manufactures diesel engines, agricultural pumpsets and generating sets through four units located in Pune, Nashik, Rajkot and Maharashtra.

It has an annual production capacity of 2.20 lakh and it will be increased to five lakhs by 2025.

Mr. Nimkar, who was in the city to announce introduction of new range of gensets for the Indian market, said they successfully completed 30,000 installations of high horse power gensets and one million installations of all gensets produced till date.

“In 18 months time, we will strengthen our product portfolio with the introduction of four more high horse power gensets of 1250, 1550, 1850 and 2000 kVA. These products will be manufactured at our Nashik plant. With that, we will have a product line spanning from 30 to 2000 kVA range of gensets,” he said.

The company has a market share of 33 per cent, he said. Last year KOEL posted a revenue of Rs.2,500 crore and hopes to touch Rs.12,000 crore by 2025.

KOEL also announced its foray into the 750, 910 and 1010 kVA range of gensets for the Indian market. With these additions, KOEL now offers a wide range of products starting from 2 kVA to 1010 kVA diesel gensets.